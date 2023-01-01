Panic in Handwara after mysterious blast-like-sound

Srinagar, Jan 01: Panic gripped Ganapora village of Kralgund in the Handwara in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Sunday evening after a 'blast like sound' was heard in the locality.
Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that police and security forces reached the spot immediately after the sound was heard.
A senior police officer said that a 'blast like sound' was heard from Ganapora, Kralgund area of Handwara and that they were ascertaining the facts.
The area has been cordoned off by the security forces and further details will be shared accordingly, he said.