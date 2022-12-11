Panic in Kulgam village after two children affected by hepatitis-A die, four more infected

Anantnag, Dec 11: Panic has gripped Turka Tachloo village of South Kashmir after two schoolchildren suffering from hepatitis-A passed away, while four other infected kids are under observation.
Dr Mohammad Rafiq, Chief Medical Officer, Kulgam told Greater Kashmir that samples of eight kids from a private school were taken for suspected hepatitis disease, out of which six of them came positive, while two died. Hepatitis-A virus causes highly contagious liver infection.
He said that of the two deceased children one was a girl who was admitted in JVC Srinagar, where she passed away.
“Another kid fled from the hospital, then he was again admitted to the hospital, but unfortunately, he too passed away on Saturday. Both of them were hepatitis-A positive,” Dr Rafiq said.
He said that initially, they got the reports about Hepatitis A outbreak in a private school. “Then we took samples of 15 suspected cases out of which six children were found positive for Hepatitis A. These children are seven to eight years old. Out of six, four positive cases are stable at their homes. Two kids who were between seven to eight years old unfortunately died," he said.
The CMO Kulgam said that they have collected more than 100 samples from the people, but all came negative and the screening is still going on.
He said that they have talked to Jal Shakti Department and asked to improve the quality of drinking water, which is being supplied to this village including the private school, where these cases were reported.
“We have also taken samples of water, which was being supplied to this school,” he said.
Dr Rafiq said that there is a wellness centre in the village and the health team is working on it to handle any situation.