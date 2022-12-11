Panic in Kulgam village after two children affected by hepatitis-A die, four more infected

Anantnag, Dec 11: Panic has gripped Turka Tachloo village of South Kashmir after two schoolchildren suffering from hepatitis-A passed away, while four other infected kids are under observation.

Dr Mohammad Rafiq, Chief Medical Officer, Kulgam told Greater Kashmir that samples of eight kids from a private school were taken for suspected hepatitis disease, out of which six of them came positive, while two died. Hepatitis-A virus causes highly contagious liver infection.

He said that of the two deceased children one was a girl who was admitted in JVC Srinagar, where she passed away.

“Another kid fled from the hospital, then he was again admitted to the hospital, but unfortunately, he too passed away on Saturday. Both of them were hepatitis-A positive,” Dr Rafiq said.