Parbhat Pheris marks launch of legal awareness campaign across J&K, Ladakh

According to a press note this is being done under the patronage of Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh and under the guidance of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority and Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Executive Chairman, Ladakh Legal Services Authority.

During the campaign the Legal Services Institutions shall take appropriate measures for spreading legal literacy and legal awareness amongst the people and in particular educate weaker sections of the society about their rights, benefits and privileges guaranteed by social welfare legislations and other enactments as well as administrative programmes and measures.

Apart this, an endeavor is being made to strengthen the existing Legal Literacy Clubs and to open new such clubs in the schools/colleges to inculcate values in children especially in relation to fundamental duties of citizens.

It is an attempt to extend the outreach activities to reach each and every person residing in rural and far flung areas of the UT.

On the first day of the campaign coinciding with birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Legal Services Institutions across the UTs took out “Parbhat Pheris” in the morning wherein the participants besides organizing cleanliness drives created legal awareness by display of placards.