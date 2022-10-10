Parcel Packaging Service will be launched soon in J&K: Chief Post Master

He said that they will soon launch Parcel Packaging Service at Srinagar GPO and Jammu and Leh HOs for the welfare and convenience of the people.

“We are also launching Mobile Parcel Booking Service, which is a new thing, where postmasters will go to shops, workshops, other places in order to book parcels on the spot. This is one of our endeavours to bring post services to the door steps of the people even in remote areas,” he said.