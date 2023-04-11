‘Parents also to be responsible if wards indulge in stunt biking’

Srinagar, Apr 11: Traffic Police initiated action against stunt bikers in the summer capital and asked them to refrain from stunt biking.
In this regard, Traffic Police identified many stunt bikers and warned them of action if they violate the traffic rules. A counselling session led by SSP Traffic (City) Muzaffar Ahmad Shah was held in which the stunt bikers and their parents participated.
“We told these youth not to indulge in stunt biking. We also told their parents that they will be held responsible if their wards are caught indulging in stunt biking. Role of parents is important to prevent stunt biking. They can advise their wards to drive bikes and scooties safely after having licences and wearing helmets,” Shah told Greater Kashmir.
“We told the youth to channelise their time and energy in positive things like pursuing education. They are our future generation and it is our duty to counsel them so that they can become good citizens,” SSP added. To mention a youth died after two motorcycles collided on Boulevard road while stunt biking here Srinagar on Friday. Videos of several youth driving bikes at a fast speed on the Boulevard road went viral with netizens urging Traffic Police to take measures to prevent stunt biking. “We won’t allow anyone to risk their lives or endanger pedestrians,” the SSP Traffic said. Traffic police are ramping up efforts to curb high-speed stunt biking on city roads by using Speed Radar Guns to catch those breaking the law.
The SSP said the use of speed radar guns is just one part of a larger effort to promote safe driving habits among youth. “In addition to cracking down on high-speed stunt biking, Traffic Police has been conducting outreach programmes to raise awareness about dangers of reckless driving,” Shah added.