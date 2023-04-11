‘Parents also to be responsible if wards indulge in stunt biking’

“We told the youth to channelise their time and energy in positive things like pursuing education. They are our future generation and it is our duty to counsel them so that they can become good citizens,” SSP added. To mention a youth died after two motorcycles collided on Boulevard road while stunt biking here Srinagar on Friday. Videos of several youth driving bikes at a fast speed on the Boulevard road went viral with netizens urging Traffic Police to take measures to prevent stunt biking. “We won’t allow anyone to risk their lives or endanger pedestrians,” the SSP Traffic said. Traffic police are ramping up efforts to curb high-speed stunt biking on city roads by using Speed Radar Guns to catch those breaking the law.

The SSP said the use of speed radar guns is just one part of a larger effort to promote safe driving habits among youth. “In addition to cracking down on high-speed stunt biking, Traffic Police has been conducting outreach programmes to raise awareness about dangers of reckless driving,” Shah added.