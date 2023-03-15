Parents protest over preschool age issue

Scores of parents on Thursday staged a peaceful protest in Srinagar Press Enclave against the school decision to give retrospective effect to the age criteria for kids in pre-primary classes under National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

The parents said the TB&MS has put the students and parents in distress by making arbitrary decisions for age criteria when all the other schools have given prospective effect to the NEP-2020.

The school management, as per the parents, was issuing back to back notification to the parents stating that the NEP-2020 will be implemented with retrospective effect.