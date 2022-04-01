'Pariksha Pe Charcha-2022' | Students, teachers watch PM Modi’s live prog across Kashmir

Srinagar, Apr 1: The fifth edition of “Pariksha Pe Charcha” was today watched live on Doordarshan, You tube channel of MoE, Facebook Live and on All India Radio in all schools across all the districts of Kashmir.
During the event which was live telecasted from Talkatora Stadium, Delhi, the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi held interaction with students, teachers and parents. He discussed how to beat examination stress especially in the post-Covid19 pandemic era, besides sharing tips to do better in life.
The PM also spoke about the significance of the new National Education Policy-2020, among other important issues related to academics.
“Pariksha Pe Charcha” is part of the larger movement – “Exam Warriors” - led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters. It is a movement that is driven by Prime Minister’s efforts to bring together students, parents, teachers and the society to foster an environment where the unique individuality of each child is celebrated, encouraged and allowed to express itself fully.
Meanwhile at Srinagar, the Director School Education Kashmir, Tassaduq Hussain Mir along with Chief Education Officer Srinagar and Principal, teachers and students of Government Girls High School Kothibagh watched the live telecast programme 'Pariksha pe Charcha' at the Auditorium Hall. The programme was also watched live by a huge gathering of teachers and students at Government Girls High School Chanapora and at all the schools of Srinagar district.
At Ganderbal, the District Administration Ganderbal today hosted live streaming of the 5th episode of Pareksha Pe Charcha programme. In this regard the District Administration along with the Education department had made adequate arrangements in schools for live streaming of the programme.
At Kulgam, Scores of Students across the district joined Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's fifth edition of live telecast programme 'Pariksha pe Charcha' at Government Girls Higher Secondary School Kulgam and hundreds of other schools.
At Kupwara, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Imam Din along with Chief Education Officer, Kupwara, Abdul Hamid Fani today joined Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's live telecast programme “Pariksha pe Charcha” at Government Higher Secondary School (Boys), Kupwara, here.
On the occasion, the DC was informed that a large number of Students and Teachers participated in the programme across the district. It was further informed that there was a target of 6000 students to witness the programme but the programme received a good response from the students, which increased the number 3 times more.
Radio sets were also arranged in all those institutions in the border Machil area of the district where there was network problem.
At Bandipora, the students and teachers joined the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ speech of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in virtual mode from their respective schools while the grand event was organised at Girls Higher Secondary School Bandipora.