Parliamentary Committee visits Gulmarg, assesses SBM implementation

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the 12-member committee headed by SardarPratap Singh Bajwa enquired from the officers of Central Pollution Control Board, J&K Pollution Control Board and district administration about the measures taken to implement the objectives of Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) there.

The committee asked about the measures taken by them to implement different rules and regulations regarding the management of municipal waste.

It enquired about the framing, compliance and adherence to the acts and rules made therein by the administration.

The Chairman of the JKPCB, Suresh Chugh informed the committee that the businesses are given consent by the board after assessing their compliance with all the pollution control measures.

The Parliamentary Committee was further apprised that the famous ski resort is visited by lakhs of local, national and foreign tourists each year.

It was also apprised that to keep the tourist destination clean, the Gulmarg Development Authority had established a Sewerage Treatment Plant of the capacity of 3 tonnes per day.

The committee was informed that door-to-door collection of waste was done each day from hotels, huts, shops, and wayside amenities. It was also given that around 10 quintals of dry and wet waste was generated here and collected and treated by the administration.

“Both biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste is treated at the STP with the help of an auto digestor and magnetic disintegrator,” the committee said.

Chairman CPCB, NareshGagwal; Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar; CEO GDA Zahoor Ahmad Raina were also present on the occasion.