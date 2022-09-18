Parsa’s opens its 30th outlet in Kulgam

The restaurant is managed by Muhammad Rahie and Mukhtar Naikoo, who already own Parsa’s outlet in Shopian. “After the success of our Shopian outlet, we were encouraged to take our relationship with this brand to another level and we decided to add the Kulgam outlet to our feather”, said Rahie and Mukhtar.

"We have received love and have a strong presence in southern Kashmir and we are heading towards Banihal by this year-end," added Javid Parsa.