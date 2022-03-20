Kashmir

Partly cloudy sky, light rain likely in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar recorded 8.2 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 2.9 and Gulmarg 1.8 as the minimum temperature on Sunday.
Partly cloudy sky, light rain likely in Jammu and Kashmir
'Shikaras' anchored in famous Dal Lake in Srinagar on a chilly morning. Mubashir Khan/GK File
IANS

Srinagar, March 20: Weather remained inclement in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Sunday as the Met Department has forecast partly cloudy sky and light rain during the next 24 hours.

"We are expecting partly cloudy sky and light rain in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh during the next 24 hours," a Department official said.

Srinagar recorded 8.2 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 2.9 and Gulmarg 1.8 as the minimum temperature on Sunday.

Drass town of Ladakh region had minus 4.3 degrees Celsius, Leh 1.1 and Kargil minus 1.5 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city registered 20.4, Katra 16.8, Batote 12.5, Banihal 8.4 and Bhaderwah 8.9 as the minimum temperature.

Weather forecast in Kashmir

Related Stories

No stories found.