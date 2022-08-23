Kashmir

Partly cloudy sky, light rain likely in J&K

A view of Zabarwan hills blanketed by clouds overseeing Dal lake in Srinagar. File: Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Srinagar, Aug 23: Light rain at isolated places is likely during the next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir, the Meteorological (MeT) office said on Tuesday.

The weather was partly cloudy during the last 24 hours.

"Partly cloudy sky with chances of light rain at isolated places is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours," an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 19.5, Pahalgam 14.2 and Gulmarg 12 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh had 9.7, Leh 12.2 and Kargil 14.8 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 26.2, Katra 22.2, Batote 18.6, Banihal 17.2 and Bhaderwah 17.9 as the minimum temperature.

