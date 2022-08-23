Partly cloudy sky, light rain likely in J&K

Srinagar: Light rain at isolated places is likely during the next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir, the Meteorological (MeT) office said on Tuesday.
The weather was partly cloudy during the last 24 hours.
"Partly cloudy sky with chances of light rain at isolated places is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours," an official of the MeT department said.
Srinagar had 19.5 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 14.2 degrees Celsius, and Gulmarg 12 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature. Drass town in Ladakh had 9.7 degrees Celsius, Leh 12.2 degrees Celsius, and Kargil 14.8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.
Jammu had 26.2 degrees Celsius, Katra 22.2 degrees Celsius, Batote 18.6 degrees Celsius, Banihal 17.2 degrees Celsius, and Bhaderwah 17.9 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.