Partly cloudy sky with very light rain likely in J&K

Shikaras are seen rowing in world famous Dal Lake amid rain in Srinagar. [Representational picture]File: Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Srinagar, July 15: Weather was generally cloudy in J&K during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) department said on Friday that partly cloudy sky with very light rain is likely during the next 24 hours.

"Partly cloudy sky to very light rain is likely in J&K during the next 24 hour," an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 17, Pahalgam 13.3 and Gulmarg 8.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Drass had 10.2, Leh 11.1 and Kargil 14 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 23.5, Katra 22, Batote 15.9, Banihal 16.4 and Bhaderwah 16.9 as the minimum temperature.

