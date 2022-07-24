Party foundation day | PDP holds meeting at Habba Kadal

According to a press note, during the meeting various issues to strengthen the party were discussed. In addition to this, prevailing circumstances were also discussed during the meeting and stress was laid on the party membership drive. Laigaroo said that election is not a priority rather a sense of security to masses and is the need of the hour. He urged the authorities to start a meaningful dialogue. The PDP leader asked the people to strengthen the party and have organised campaigns against social evils that included drug abuse in society. Laigaroo urged people to keep a tab on youth in their respective area and work for betterment of society. He expressed anguish over prevailing circumstances in Kashmir and prayed for return of long lasting peace. He also urged the participants to participate in large numbers on foundation day of PDP. They assured Laigaroo of their participation. Those who participated in meeting included Younis Najar, Samerul Jamil, Fayaz Rah ,Tasaduk Umar, Farhaan, Farooq Ahmad Sheikh and Rafiq Ahmed .