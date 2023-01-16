Passenger bus catches fire in J&K’s Budgam

KNT reported quoting the driver of the bus, Muhammad Younis, that he had parked the bus at Shunglipora bus station and on Monday morning when they started the vehicle there was a short circuit and within a jiffy, the bus was in flames.

He said the bus caught fire and was damaged quickly as it is made up of fiber.

“Locals helped to douse the fire. The fire tender from Magam reached when the fire was over,” he added.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident and registered a case under relevant sections of law.