Passengers in rear seat must be visible from outside: Srinagar police directs rickshaw drivers

Srinagar, March 28: Police in Srinagar on Monday asked the auto-rickshaw drivers to ensure that the passengers in the rear seat are visible from outside, while claiming that concealed spaces in some rickshaws were used to commit crime.
“All Auto-rickshaw owners/drivers are requested to remove the hidden cavities by concealing the rear seat wherein nothing is visible from outside.
Some crimes have come to notice where such autos were used to commit crime,” Srinagar Police said in a tweet.
Auto-rickshaws in Kashmir valley have doors on the rear seat as well as safety and to prevent passengers from cold during winters.