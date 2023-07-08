Passion, determination ignite Army’s Mountaineering Expedition

Baramulla, July 8: In a remarkable display of passion and determination, a group of seasoned climbers from dagger division Baramulla embarked on an extraordinary mountaineering expedition to conquer the challenging peaks of Mount Nun and Mount Kun.
The expedition, flagged off by the General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the 19th Infantry Division Rajesh Sethi marked a significant milestone in the army’s pursuit of pushing boundaries and exploring the limits of human capabilities.
As the soldiers set off on Saturday morning, their faces reflected a mix of excitement, anticipation, and steely resolve. Each soldier was equipped with the necessary mountaineering gear and carried the weight of their training and experience on their shoulders.
The seasoned climbers from the Dagger division were chosen for their exceptional skills and unwavering spirit, making them the perfect candidates for this audacious undertaking.
In his address at the flagging off ceremony, GoC 19th Infantry Division highlighted the significance of such expeditions.
“We believe that we all have certain limits in terms of our mental, physical, and other abilities. By setting ambitious targets like these and accomplishing them, we not only gauge the extent of our capabilities but also push those limits further,” he said.
He said the Army recognizes that these adventurous pursuits offer valuable lessons to its personnel. “The journey itself is what truly matters, not just reaching the pinnacle. Through the challenges faced, soldiers gain purpose and acquire lessons that contribute to their personal growth,” he said.
While instilling a sense of pride and motivation in the soldiers, the GoC said: “I have no doubt that our team will return successful and bring glory to the 19th Infantry Division.”
Earlier, the GoC interacted with the climbers and extended his heartfelt wishes.
“The group is embarking on a journey to conquer the peaks and attain victory. I have full faith in your abilities, and the entire division stands behind you with unwavering support,” he said.
While highlighting the significance of this adventurous initiative, GoC Rajesh Sethi said that Mount Nun and Mount Kun, located in the Kargil region, have been individually scaled in the past.
“However, this expedition marks the first time that soldiers will simultaneously conquer both peaks,” he said.
He said the Army’s mountaineering expeditions serve not only to test and enhance the soldiers’ physical and mental capabilities but the human spirit is fueled by adventure, which propels us to explore the unknown, push our boundaries and welcome new experiences.
Notably, the expedition will also mark the celebrations of the Kargil Vijay Diwas.
An official said the team embarked on the journey after an intensive two-month-long training.
“Over the past two months, the team of climbers have undergone rigorous training at an altitude of 13,000 feet. They have honed their skills in fundamental mountaineering techniques, such as rock climbing, ice climbing, and high-altitude survival,” the official said.
The team is led by accomplished mountaineer Colonel Rajneesh Joshi and backed by a support team of dedicated professionals as well.
“The expedition of Dagger Division embodies the core values of discipline, teamwork, and perseverance,” the Army official said.
He said the bravery of team members, resilience, and unwavering determination will serve as an inspiration to fellow soldiers and the entire nation.