‘Past 4 years saw notable change in health sector in Bandipora’

The District Administration Bandipora and Health Department has made significant efforts to strengthen the health sector as part of its commitment to guarantee the welfare of its population.

Chief Medical Officer Bandipora Dr Rafi Ahmad Salathi informed that in the last four years, district Bandipora has invested significantly in expanding healthcare infrastructure including the augmentation of facilities in new District hospital and upgrading existing facilities to ensure that every citizen, regardless of their location, has access to basic healthcare services.

Dr Rafi said that in the last 4 years 97 centres have been upgraded to Health and Wellness centres with augmentation in human resources and other facilities.