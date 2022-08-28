Past rulers deceived Bijbehara people: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Sunday said that the conventional politicians who remained in power for years and decades here have always been deceitful to the people in terms of making empires for themselves and pushing common people to deprivation.

He also criticised Ghulam Nabi Azad for "misleading the people of Jammu and Kashmir." Bukhari alleged that the role of Azad in Parliament on August 5,2019 was not in the interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He was speaking at a largely attended public rally in south Kashmir’s Bijbihara today.

According to a press statement issued here, Apni Party leader while taking a dig at the traditional politicians said that they have always been deceitful to the people.