Past rulers deceived Bijbehara people: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Sunday said that the conventional politicians who remained in power for years and decades here have always been deceitful to the people in terms of making empires for themselves and pushing common people to deprivation.
He also criticised Ghulam Nabi Azad for "misleading the people of Jammu and Kashmir." Bukhari alleged that the role of Azad in Parliament on August 5,2019 was not in the interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
He was speaking at a largely attended public rally in south Kashmir’s Bijbihara today.
According to a press statement issued here, Apni Party leader while taking a dig at the traditional politicians said that they have always been deceitful to the people.
He said, “Seeing the pathetic deficit of development here (in Bijbihara), it is hard to believe that people have elected Chief Ministers consecutively thrice and a works Minister in the past here. Had these leaders been sincere to their own people, this constituency would have not been lacking public infrastructure and overall development.”
He added, “The traditional political parties and their leaders have always kept people busy with emotional slogans, which eventually pushed them to poverty, unemployment, prisons, graveyards, and so on. While the leaders built empires for themselves and their kith and kin. We thought they wanted ‘self-rule’ for the people, but now it is clear that they wanted ‘rule of their own selves’ here.”
Reiterating Apni Party’s policy, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said, “We believe in the politics of truthfulness. We have resolved that we will never lie to our people even if this policy does not fetch political dividends to us. We will not promise you moon and stars, we will promise you only what we believe can be fulfilled.”
He explained it further, “We promise you peace, prosperity and development in J&K, and political and economic empowerment of its people. And, I promise you that this is achievable and we will continue striving for this goal.” He assured people, “Apni Party will not let you down. We have a clear vision for a peaceful and prosperous J&K.”
Emphasizing on restoring a peaceful environment here, Apni Party President said, “Unless we have sustained peace here, we cannot have a better future for our youth. Peace will pave a way for prosperity and development of this region, which eventually will augur political and economic empowerment to the people.”
Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari urged people to refrain from evil politics and not to fall prey to emotional slogans. He said, “People have suffered hugely due to the negative politics and by aspiring for unachievable goals.”