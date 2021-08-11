Pathetic condition of inner roads irk Handwara villagers

They said that the link roads had not been repaired and macadamised even after they approached the concerned authorities several times.

The residents complained that the inner link roads of Al Mustafa Colony were in shambles giving a tough time to the residents.

They said that the inner links were dotted with potholes on multiple spots, exposing the claims of improving road connectivity.

The residents said that due to the lack of drainage system, they had to suffer a lot during downpours.

“Whenever there is rain, we are forced to wade through the waters to reach our homes,” a local said.

The residents said that they had brought this issue to the notice of the concerned department many times but nothing had been done despite the passage of several years.

They have sought immediate intervention of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din and Executive Engineer Roads and Buildings (R&B) Handwara for timely redress of their grievances.