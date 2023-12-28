PATHWAYS TO PROGRESS | Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra resonates in Pahalgam

Anantnag, Dec 28: The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) made a resounding entry into Anantnag’s picturesque tourist destination of Pahalgam, showcasing a robust commitment to national progress.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the journey highlighted the transformative impact of developmental initiatives and the government’s dedication to citizen welfare.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Anantnag, Sandeep Singh Bali, actively engaged with residents, evaluating the progress of various central government schemes.

Thousands of participants commended the effective implementation of flagship schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Kisan Samman Nidhi, vividly showcased through impactful events such as ‘Meri Kahani Meri Zabani’ sessions.

He interacted with beneficiaries, presenting certificates for schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (G) and PM Awas Yojana (U).

Appreciation letters were conferred for notable achievements under the Jal Jeevan Mission, PMeGP, and Swachh Bharat Mission.

The arrival of the VBSY in Pahalgam symbolises the government’s steadfast commitment to continuous public welfare.

The participants attentively listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recorded message, while beneficiaries shared success stories, emphasising tangible benefits derived from government welfare schemes.

Addressing the gathering, the ADC highlighted PM Modi’s visionary goals for VBSY that emphasise widespread awareness, reaching the unreached, facilitating the utilisation of government welfare schemes, and achieving saturation under citizen-centric programmes.

The VBSY has played a pivotal role in fostering development, promoting engagement with government schemes, and achieving saturation under citizen-centric programmes.

The ADC administered the ‘Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat’ pledge to officials, PRI members, students, and citizens.

Local school students presented cultural programmes and quizzes, sensitising the population about the objectives of VBSY.

The event culminated with the ADC inspecting stalls set up by various government departments, interacting with officers, and reviewing progress under different schemes on the ground.

The VBSY continues to resonate as a driving force for inclusive development and citizen welfare, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of progress.

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the VBSY surpassed expectations, drawing over 2.30 lakh enthusiastic participants in district Anantnag.

This extraordinary journey seamlessly united citizens across 335 Gram Panchayats and 10 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), with momentum steadily growing with each passing day.

Traversing through 16 diverse blocks and 10 municipalities, including areas marked by a vibrant tribal presence, the VBSY, painted a compelling picture of empowerment and community engagement, fostering a collective vision for national development.