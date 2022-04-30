Patients, attendants face difficulties due to lack of ramp in Shopian hospital

Shopian, Apr 29 : Both the patients and their attendants have to face immense hardships due to the lack of a ramp in District Hospital Shopian.
The construction of a new hospital building was taken up in 2008 with an estimated cost of Rs 23.50 crores. Although it took the Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation (JKPC) at least 12 years to complete the construction and hand over the building to the hospital administration, the building is still without a ramp.The attendants have to struggle to shift their patients to the wards on second and third floor in absence of a ramp.
"It is very difficult to take a patient to the second or third level of the hospital without a ramp", said an attendant of a pregnant woman. Another attendant said that he carried his son on shoulder to a surgical ward in absence of a wheelchair ramp. While the crucial Gynae ward is on the second floor, the theatre and surgical ward are on the third floor.
"We have brought the issue to the notice of construction agency umpteen times but to no avail", said an official from the hospital. He said that the construction of a ramp was included in the basic design of the building but it was yet to be constructed. Although there is an elevator in the building, the power cuts and frequent technical snags brings it to a halt .
"Whenever I visited the facility I found the elevator out of order", said Ghulam Mohammad, a local resident, who has to visit the hospital for periodic check ups.