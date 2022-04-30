Patients, attendants face difficulties due to lack of ramp in Shopian hospital

The construction of a new hospital building was taken up in 2008 with an estimated cost of Rs 23.50 crores. Although it took the Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation (JKPC) at least 12 years to complete the construction and hand over the building to the hospital administration, the building is still without a ramp.The attendants have to struggle to shift their patients to the wards on second and third floor in absence of a ramp.

"It is very difficult to take a patient to the second or third level of the hospital without a ramp", said an attendant of a pregnant woman. Another attendant said that he carried his son on shoulder to a surgical ward in absence of a wheelchair ramp. While the crucial Gynae ward is on the second floor, the theatre and surgical ward are on the third floor.