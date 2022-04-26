Pattan accident: Injured Sarpanch succumbs, toll three

Abdul Jabbar, 56, son of Abdul Rahim Lone of Lachipora Baramulla. He was among many injured after a bus carrying the PRIs had a head-on collision with a tipper last evening.

A Sarpanch from north Kashmir’s Kupwara was killed and four other PRI members besides two policemen were injured when a bus carrying PRIs met with an accident near Renzi Pattan in neighbouring Baramulla district on Monday. Special Arrangement