Pattan accident: Injured Sarpanch succumbs, toll three

Srinagar, Apr 26: A Sarpanch injured in the accident in Pattan area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday succumbed today, officials said.
The victim, news agency KNO reported, has been identified as Abdul Jabbar, 56, son of Abdul Rahim Lone of Lachipora Baramulla. He was among many injured after a bus carrying the PRIs had a head-on collision with a tipper last evening.
While a Sarpanch Fayaz Ahmad Bhat son of Samad Bhat from Gulgam Kupwara died on the spot, the driver of the bus succumbed on way to hospital.
Four others were injured in the accident.