Pattan residents stage protest against installation of smart meters

The protesters, mostly women, blocked the Srinagar-Baramulla highway for couple of hours near receiving station Pattan and urged the UT administration to rollback the decision to install the smart meters as they have been going through economic distress.

“It is extremely difficult for us to pay electricity charges as per new tariff,” said Khalida Begum, of NihalporaPattan “A labourer who hardly finds 20 days work in a month cannot afford to pay electricity charges as per new tariff. The ninety percent population here comprises of labourers,” added Khalida.