Patwari among three employees attached for 'wrongfully confining woman' in Lolab

Srinagar, May 18: Sub-divisional Magistrate Lolab/Sogam in north Kashmir's Kupwara district has attached Patwari Chandigam Halqa (B) and ordered an enquiry against him besides two of his subordinates after a complaint against them.
An order has been issued to this effect issued by SDM Lolab/Sogam after a complaint moved by Ab Qayoom Khan, son of Sher Khan, resident of Chandigam Lolab against the accused Bashir Ahmad Shiekh Patwari Halqa, Javid Ahmad, Lumberdar and employee Zahoor Ahmad son of Ghulam Rasool Dar, residents of Chandigam Lolab news agency GNS reported.
“In the pursuit of complaint, Bashir Ahmad Shiekh Patwari Halqa Chandigam is hereby attached with TO Sogam till the outcome of enquiry initiated regarding the instant complaint against the official. Meanwhile GQ Sogam Abdul Hamid Mir is directed to look after the work of Patwar Halqa Chandigam till further orders”, the order reads.
While the order didn’t specify the allegations against the trio, the GNS report quoted a police official saying that a complaint was also received in the matter at Police Station Sogam, wherein the complainant accused the trio for "wrongfully confining and resorting to acts intended to outrage the modesty of his wife". “We accordingly registered a case vide FIR number 38/2022, under sections 354, 342 of IPC against the trio for further proceedings into the matter”, the official said.