Patwari arrested along with 'agent' for accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe in Kathwar Budgam: ACB

An ACB spokesman said that a complaint was received alleging therein that Raja Mudasir Ali Khan, Patwari, Halqa Kathwar, Khansahib, Budgam is demanding Rs 1 lakh as bribe for affecting transfer of land in favour of the maternal cousins of the complainant.

Accordingly, a case FIR No. 38/2021 under section 7 PC Act 1988 was registered in this Bureau and investigation was taken up.