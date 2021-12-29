Patwari arrested along with 'agent' for accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe in Kathwar Budgam: ACB

Srinagar, Dec 29: Anti-Corruption Bureau Wednesday arrested a Patwari along with his "agent" in Halqa Kathwar, Khansahib in central Kashmir's Budgam for allegedly demanding and accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe for mutation of land records.
An ACB spokesman said that a complaint was received alleging therein that Raja Mudasir Ali Khan, Patwari, Halqa Kathwar, Khansahib, Budgam is demanding Rs 1 lakh as bribe for affecting transfer of land in favour of the maternal cousins of the complainant.
Accordingly, a case FIR No. 38/2021 under section 7 PC Act 1988 was registered in this Bureau and investigation was taken up.
“During the course of investigation a trap team constituted by ACB. The team laid a successful trap and caught red-handed Raja Mudasir Ali Khan, Patwari, Halqa Kathwar, Khansahib, Budgam while demanding and accepting bribe amount of rupees 1,00,000/-(10,000 cash + 90,000 via cheque) from the complainant through agent namely Nawaz Hussain Mir resident of Khanpora Budgam, " the ACB said.
As per the ACB spokesman, the bribe money was recovered from the possession of the accused in presence of an independent witness after which the accused were arrested on spot.
During the search of the personal vehicle of the accused, Ra 82,000 in cash was also recovered and seized, the ACB said adding a search was also conducted at the house of the accused public servant.
Further investigation into the case is going on.