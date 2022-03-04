Patwari arrested for accepting bribe: Anti-Corruption Bureau

Srinagar, Mar 4: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Friday arrested a Patwari for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.
A statement of ACB issued here said that it arrested Patwari of Goom Ahmadpora, Pattan, Baramulla, Abdul Majid Bhat for demanding a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant for preparing and providing revenue extracts required by the complainant.
The statement said that on receiving the complaint which prima facie discloses the commission of offence under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, a case FIR No 09/2022 under Section 7 of the PC Act 1988 was registered at Police Station ACB Baramulla.
It said that a trap team caught the Patwari red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe from the complainant in presence of independent witnesses.