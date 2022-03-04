Patwari arrested for accepting bribe: Anti-Corruption Bureau

The statement said that on receiving the complaint which prima facie discloses the commission of offence under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, a case FIR No 09/2022 under Section 7 of the PC Act 1988 was registered at Police Station ACB Baramulla.

It said that a trap team caught the Patwari red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe from the complainant in presence of independent witnesses.