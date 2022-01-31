Patwari arrested for accepting Rs 3,500 bribe in Kulgam: ACB

The complainant alleged that the accused Patwari demanded Rs 3500 from him in lieu of providing Revenue Extracts for availing a KCC loan.

“Upon receiving the instant complaint prima facie offence U/S 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 was found made out,” it said, adding, “Consequently, case FIR No. 02/2022 was registered at Police Station ACB Anantnag. Mohammad Abbas, Patwari Halqa Kewa, Qazigund District Kulgam was arrested while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 3500 from the complainant,” the ACB said.