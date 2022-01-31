Patwari arrested for accepting Rs 3,500 bribe in Kulgam: ACB

Srinagar, Jan 31: Anti-Corruption Bureau J&K on Monday arrested a Patwari for allegedly demanding and accepting Rs 3,500 bribe in Qazigund area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district.
An ACB spokesman said that the accused Mohammad Abbas, Patwari Halqa Kewa, Qazigund was demanding bribe for providing revenue extracts from a complainant.
The complainant alleged that the accused Patwari demanded Rs 3500 from him in lieu of providing Revenue Extracts for availing a KCC loan.
“Upon receiving the instant complaint prima facie offence U/S 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 was found made out,” it said, adding, “Consequently, case FIR No. 02/2022 was registered at Police Station ACB Anantnag. Mohammad Abbas, Patwari Halqa Kewa, Qazigund District Kulgam was arrested while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 3500 from the complainant,” the ACB said.
Further investigation of the case is going on, it added.