Patwari arrested for taking bribe in Kupwara: ACB

Srinagar, Jan 24: Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday arrested a Patwari allegedly while accepting bribe.
As per an ACB handout, it was alleged in a complaint that Abdul Aziz Dar, Patwari of Halqa Mufalpora, Tehsil and District Kupwara, was demanding bribe for providing revenue extracts.
The complainant alleged that the accused Patwari was "adopting delaying tactics and was not preparing revenue extracts required by the complainant for registration of sale deed for the land purchased by him recently".
As per the ACB, the complainant had deposited the necessary fee of Rs 420 in form of GR in the Tehsil office Kupwara on January 14 even as the patwari had "already taken bribe of Rs 10,000" as alleged by the complainant.
“Upon receiving the instant complaint prima facie offence U/S 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 was found made out and consequently case FIR No. 02/2022 was registered at P/S ACB Baramulla,” it said.
"Subsequently, a trap team was constituted, which caught Abdul Aziz Dar, Patwari red handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 5000 from the complainant. He was arrested and taken into custody by ACB Team".
The bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses, the ACB said adding further investigations of the case is going on.