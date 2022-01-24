Patwari arrested for taking bribe in Kupwara: ACB

As per an ACB handout, it was alleged in a complaint that Abdul Aziz Dar, Patwari of Halqa Mufalpora, Tehsil and District Kupwara, was demanding bribe for providing revenue extracts.

The complainant alleged that the accused Patwari was "adopting delaying tactics and was not preparing revenue extracts required by the complainant for registration of sale deed for the land purchased by him recently".