Patwari arrested for taking Rs 1.65 lakh bribe in Beerwah Budgam: ACB

“As the contents of the complaint prima facie disclose commission of offence as defined under section 7 of the PC Act 1988 accordingly a case FIR No 19/2022 was registered at PS ACB Srinagar and investigations were started,” the ACB said. It said that a team trapped Patwari Bashir Ahmad Dar red handed while demanding and accepting bribe from complainant at Beerwah Budgam.