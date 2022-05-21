Patwari arrested for taking Rs 1.65 lakh bribe in Beerwah Budgam: ACB

Srinagar, May 21: Anti-Corruption Bureau on Saturday arrested Patwari Halqa Wahabpora, in central Kashmir's Budgam for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 1.65 lakh from complainant for issuance of revenue extracts (fard for sale of Property).
As per an ACB spokesman, the accused Bashir Ahmad Dar of Saidpora Beerwah posted as Patwari, Halqa, Wahabpora, Budgam demanded the bribe from the complainant who wanted to sell 15 marlas of land situated at Wahabpora, Budgam for which he was in need of revenue extracts and approached Patwari concerned.
“As the contents of the complaint prima facie disclose commission of offence as defined under section 7 of the PC Act 1988 accordingly a case FIR No 19/2022 was registered at PS ACB Srinagar and investigations were started,” the ACB said. It said that a team trapped Patwari Bashir Ahmad Dar red handed while demanding and accepting bribe from complainant at Beerwah Budgam.
The accused Patwari was arrested on spot while searches were also conducted in the office and residence of the accused, the ACB said, adding further investigation in case is going on.