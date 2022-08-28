Patwari body demands facilities to digitise land records

Srinagar: All Jammu and Kashmir Patwar Association (AJKPA) Sunday urged the government to redress their long-pending demands.
“We appreciate steps taken by the government by deciding to digitise and modernise land records besides developing a centralised land record management system under the Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP). However, we are facing some problems in its execution,” said President All J&K Patwar Association Abdul Majeed Malla.
“Patwaris are facing many hardships, especially technical issues in smooth implementation of Digital Land Records Management System. The working Patwaris despite being well qualified and having good knowledge of Urdu are not that much trained in working on computer software,” Malla said.