Patwari body demands facilities to digitise land records

Srinagar: All Jammu and Kashmir Patwar Association (AJKPA) Sunday urged the government to redress their long-pending demands.

“We appreciate steps taken by the government by deciding to digitise and modernise land records besides developing a centralised land record management system under the Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP). However, we are facing some problems in its execution,” said President All J&K Patwar Association Abdul Majeed Malla.