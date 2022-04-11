Patwari, his accomplice arrested for accepting Rs 9,000 bribe in Srinagar: ACB

Srinagar Apr 11: Anti Corruption Bureau on Monday arrested a Patwari and his accomplice for allegedly demanding and accepting Rs 9000 bribe for issuance of revenue extracts of land in Srinagar.
An ACB spokesman said that the accused Jameel Hussain Khan, Patwari, Halqa Baghati-E-Shoor, Eidgah Srinagar was arrested following a complaint alleging that he was demanding Rs 9,000 as bribe for issuance of revenue extracts of land in favour of the complainant.
Upon receiving the instant complaint, prima facie offence U/S 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 was found made out, the ACB said adding a case FIR No. 15/2022 was registered at P/S ACB Srinagar and investigation taken up.
The accused was arrested red handed while demanding and accepting the bribe through his accomplice namely Shafat-Ur-Rehman from the complainant, the ACB said. Shafat-Ur-Rehman was working as Patwari in Revenue department and was trapped by ACB while accepting bribe, it said adding a case FIR No. 15/2009 PS VOK was registered against him and he was convicted by lower court in that case.
Both the accused were arrested and taken into custody by ACB Team even as the bribe money was also recovered from their possession in presence of independent witnesses, added the ACB.
Further investigation into the case is going on.