Patwari, his accomplice arrested for accepting Rs 9,000 bribe in Srinagar: ACB

An ACB spokesman said that the accused Jameel Hussain Khan, Patwari, Halqa Baghati-E-Shoor, Eidgah Srinagar was arrested following a complaint alleging that he was demanding Rs 9,000 as bribe for issuance of revenue extracts of land in favour of the complainant.

Upon receiving the instant complaint, prima facie offence U/S 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 was found made out, the ACB said adding a case FIR No. 15/2022 was registered at P/S ACB Srinagar and investigation taken up.