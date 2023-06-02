Pawan Kotwal is new Advisor to LG Ladakh

Ganderbal, June 2: The Centre on Friday ordered transfer and postings of two IAS officers of AGMUT cadre posted in the union territory of Ladakh.
According to an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), senior IAS officer (AGMUT-1989) Umang Narula who was serving as Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Ladakh, Brigadier B D Mishra has been transferred from Ladakh to Delhi.
Another senior IAS officer (AGMUT-1994) Pawan Kotwal, Principal Secretary Revenue UT Ladakh has been posted as Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Ladakh.