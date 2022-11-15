Pay pending electricity bills or face police case: Power dept. to Baramulla consumers

Baramulla, Nov 15: The Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited(KPDCL) has warned of strict action against defaulters for not paying pending electricity dues in old town area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the KPDCL has issued a circular asking defaulters in the old town area to pay pending electricity bills or cases will be lodged against them in the police station.