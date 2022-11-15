Pay pending electricity bills or face police case: Power dept. to Baramulla consumers

Baramulla, Nov 15: The Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited(KPDCL) has warned of strict action against defaulters for not paying pending electricity dues in old town area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the KPDCL has issued a circular asking defaulters in the old town area to pay pending electricity bills or cases will be lodged against them in the police station.
"It is to inform all Mohalla presidents that to advise the defaulter consumers of your Mohalla to pay your pending electricity bills immediately, otherwise FIR in the police station Baramulla will be lodged against the defaulters," read the circular.
The official said that there are hundreds of consumers in the old town area of the district who have not paid any power dues for the last several years in old town.
He said that the defaulters include those who have not deposited electricity dues for 6 months to 10 years despite several notices.
The official added that at least 697 consumers have not paid their dues for the last several years, while around 130 consumers have availed an amnesty scheme till date.