Payments sought for Old Airport land acquired by Army

A delegation of land owners and social activists led by Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat met with GOC 15 Corps, Lt Gen ADS Aujla, at Chinar Corps headquarters on Saturday. President of Zamindar Committee Karewa Damodar Shanir Ahmad Sofi, Vice President Mohammad Ameen Kuchay along with prominent RTI activist from Budgam Mushtaq Ahmad Lone were part of the delegation.

“We had a very cordial meeting with Lt Gen Aujla and he gave us a very patient hearing and on spot took up the matter with the Defence Estates department. He assured that farmers whose land has been acquired will be compensated suitably soon and he would call a meeting on this issue with the concerned officials. We also requested him to rehabilitate the families of most affected people who lost their land,” said Dr Raja Muzaffar.