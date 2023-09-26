PC Act can be invoked against a person discharging ‘public duty’ by virtue of office: High Court

“From a bare reading of the definition of the word ‘public servant’ as defined in the PC Act, it is emphatically clear that a person who holds the office by virtue of which he is authorised or required to perform any public duty and any person or employee of any institution, receiving or having received any financial assistance from the Central government or State government or local or other public authority, should be considered as a public servant,” Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal said in his judgment.

Emphasising the need for eradication of corruption, Justice Nargal, observed: “This court is of the firm view that a zero tolerance towards corruption should be the top-notch priority for ensuring system-based and policy-driven, transparent, and responsive governance.”