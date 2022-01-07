Apni Party appeals PM, Home Minister to rectify delimitation process

Srinagar, Jan 7: Apni Party Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir Friday said that the Delimitation Commission’s draft proposals on Jammu and Kashmir were unconstitutional and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to rectify it.
He said that the draft recommended by the Delimitation Commission was not in any sense the real representation of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
Mir said that the delimitation report had been made without taking on board the Members of the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council of Jammu and Kashmir.
“As there is no assembly in J&K, only Members of Parliament were part of the Delimitation Commission, who cannot be termed the real representative of the people. The report by the Delimitation Commission is wrong,” he said.
Mir said that nobody was satisfied with the Delimitation Commission’s draft report.
“Be people of Kashmir, Scheduled Castes of Jammu, Schedule Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Kashmiri Pandits, refugees, and Sikhs, nobody is satisfied with it,” he said.
Mir said that Apni Party has already rejected the proposal of the Delimitation Commission and it believes that the proposal should have been made keeping in view the rights of the people of both the regions.
“There are constitutional reforms and criteria to determine the rights of the people and as per the constitutional criteria, every place should be given equal rights, and none of those have been followed by the commission,” he said.