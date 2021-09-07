PC committed to carve out spaces for youth: Sajad Lone

A statement of PC issued here said that welcoming former J&K Peoples Movement founding member and its District President Poonch, Rydham Singh who joined PC along with his associates at Lone’s residence, the PC chairman said, “I wholeheartedly welcome Rydham Singh and his associates into the PC family.

We have a common purpose of serving the people of J&K. It is a matter of great satisfaction that a growing number of people, especially the youth, are showing great faith and trust in our party and its policies. PC is committed to carve out space for youth leaders. We want to groom the youngsters to play a pivotal role and contribute to the politics and welfare of J&K in the coming decades.”

A separate statement of PC issued here said that while interacting with a delegation of youth representatives who called on Lone and interacted with him at his residence, Lone said that the PC was committed to promote active participation of youth at every level in the party and give them bigger responsibilities to shape a better tomorrow.

He emphasised on the need for young leaders to be connected with the people at the grassroots level, have their voices heard and become partners in the decision-making process.

“Active and meaningful participation of the youth is imperative to address the challenges that have an impact on them and their future. We are committed to create spaces for the youth to take the mantle of responsibility to shape a brighter future for the coming generations,” Lone said.