Kashmir
‘PC committed to equitable development’
Srinagar, Feb 2: Peoples Conference (PC) senior vice president Abdul Gani Vakil Wednesday said that PC would always fight to ensure equitable development of all the regions of Jammu and Kashmir.
A statement of PC issued here said that welcoming over 50 political activists from Jammu into the party fold, Vakil said believes in equitable development as it strengthens the bonds of unity and integrity of J&K, which was the need of the hour.
Vakil said that even after lofty promises of deliverance, good governance, transparency and accountability were missing from the scene and the administration at the district level was behaving like mute spectators.