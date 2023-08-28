PC committed to safeguard rights, interests of people: Sajad Lone

Srinagar, Aug 27: People’s Conference (PC) President, Sajad Gani Lone, today said that his party is committed to safeguard the rights and interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
“PC President reiterated the party's unwavering commitment to the welfare and prosperity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir during his ongoing public outreach program in Rajwar area of the Handwara Constituency,”a press release said.
Lone's visit to Lower Rajwar showcased the party's dedication to direct engagement with the people, aimed at addressing their concerns. Throughout the visit, he engaged with the local populace and delivered speeches at various gatherings, connecting with dedicated workers and steadfast supporters.
Underlining the paramount importance of such public outreach initiatives, Lone emphasised that the People’s Conference remains unswerving in its resolve to ensure the welfare and prosperity of our citizens.
“JKPC remains steadfast in its mission to safeguard the rights and interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Our commitment extends to fostering an environment of inclusivity, where every citizen’s voice is valued, heard, and respected”, he added.
He further reiterated that the JKPC will sustain its endeavors to connect with the citizens, actively addressing their concerns and issues.
"We firmly believe in the potency of direct interactions and are committed to bridging any existing gaps. This way, we ensure that the voices of our people are not only heard but also acted upon, fulfilling their needs and aspirations. Through these public outreach initiatives, we intend to establish a robust connection between the leadership and the community," he added.
He further said that the People’s Conference continues to uphold the best interests of the residents of Jammu and Kashmir at the core of its initiatives, underscoring the party's dedication to creating a brighter future for the people of J&K.