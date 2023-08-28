PC committed to safeguard rights, interests of people: Sajad Lone

Lone's visit to Lower Rajwar showcased the party's dedication to direct engagement with the people, aimed at addressing their concerns. Throughout the visit, he engaged with the local populace and delivered speeches at various gatherings, connecting with dedicated workers and steadfast supporters.

Underlining the paramount importance of such public outreach initiatives, Lone emphasised that the People’s Conference remains unswerving in its resolve to ensure the welfare and prosperity of our citizens.

“JKPC remains steadfast in its mission to safeguard the rights and interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Our commitment extends to fostering an environment of inclusivity, where every citizen’s voice is valued, heard, and respected”, he added.