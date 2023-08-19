PC committed to strive for restoration of people’s rights: Sajad Lone

According to a press note, he was addressing a gathering at Rajwar area in Handwara assembly constituency. PC President conducted a series of crucial meetings and addressed a gathering of prominent party workers and supporters.

Lone underscored the unwavering dedication of the PC to both legal and political courses of action in pursuit of the reinstatement of Article 370 and 35 A. He expressed confidence in the merits of the case presented by the party’s counsel, Dr Rajeev Dhawan, before the Supreme Court.