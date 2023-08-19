PC committed to strive for restoration of people’s rights: Sajad Lone

Srinagar, Aug 19: People’s Conference (PC) President Sajad Gani Lone today said that his party is committed to strive legally and politically for restoration of the rights and dignity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a press note, he was addressing a gathering at Rajwar area in Handwara assembly constituency. PC President conducted a series of crucial meetings and addressed a gathering of prominent party workers and supporters.
Lone underscored the unwavering dedication of the PC to both legal and political courses of action in pursuit of the reinstatement of Article 370 and 35 A. He expressed confidence in the merits of the case presented by the party’s counsel, Dr Rajeev Dhawan, before the Supreme Court.
“The party remains optimistic that the judiciary will reverse the injustices done to the people of J&K and restore the rights and dignity of the people,” he added.
Lone also announced the commencement of PC’s comprehensive outreach program to effectively disseminate the party’s vision and core message to the grassroots level.
“Today’s outreach marks the beginning of a comprehensive and sustained engagement with the people. Over the forthcoming weeks and months, the party will embark on an extensive and persistent outreach campaign, spanning across different areas of the Kashmir valley. By reaching out to the people, the party aims to ensure that the collective voice and aspirations of the people remain central to its policy formulation and decision-making processes,” he added.