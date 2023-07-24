PC condemns ‘administration’s conduct towards Imran Ansari’

Srinagar, July 24: The J&K Peoples Conference (PC) has strongly condemned the behaviour displayed by the state administration towards Imran Reza Ansari, an eminent religious leader of the Shia Community, a press release said.
"We express deep concern over this dangerous precedent being set by the administration. It started the humiliation of political leaders, and now they are moving on into the domain of humiliating religious leaders,” said the PC spokesperson in a statement issued here.
He said that J&K is administered in a new hybrid model, in which some bureaucrats have donned the hats of politicians and these politico-bureaucrats feel that it is their divine duty to humiliate the political class.
“It is the central leadership that has imposed a selected group on the masses of J & K. And we are having to face the brunt. We challenge them to dare to do it in any other part of the country. This too will pass. But these hybrid entities will be held up in odium and contempt and will go down in history as molesters of the sacred institution of bureaucracy”, he added.