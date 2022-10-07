PC convenes meet to discuss J&K political situation

Srinagar, Oct 7: Peoples Conference Friday convened a meeting of its top leaders to discuss various organisational aspects and review the current political situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
A statement of PC issued here said that the meeting was held at the party’s headquarters at Church Lane in Srinagar.
It said that the meeting was presided over by PC senior Vice President Abdul Gani Vakil and attended by senior party leaders Syed Basharat Bukhari, Mansoor Hussain Soharwardy, Nazir Laway, Abid Ansari, Muhammad Khursheed Alam, Muhammad Ashraf Mir, Irfan Mattoo, General Secretary Youth PC Mudasir and Muhammad Sulaiman Bhat.
The statement said that the party leadership held a threadbare discussion on various organisational matters concerning the party.
It said that during the interaction, the leaders discussed ways to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level and suggested strategies to take the vision and policies of the party to the people through an intensive mass outreach programme, especially in wake of the tremendous challenges faced by the people of J&K post-2019.
The statement said that the leaders also discussed the current political situation in J&K.
It said that the PC’s political leaders maintained that J&K was going through unprecedented times and only an elected and popular government could bring some relief to the people of J&K.
The statement said that the leaders reiterated the immediate need for a political process to engage and involve the people of J&K in matters concerning their future.