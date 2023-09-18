PC demands assembly polls

While hitting at the BJP for demolishing the spirit of federalism, Vakil said that the government has thrown J&K into a mess in every sphere. “Unemployment has reached 32 percent which is the highest in the country. The recruitment process lacks both credibility and transparency and all the recruitment examinations have come under scanners leaving the aspiring applicants hopeless,” he said.

Vakil expressed deep anguish and serious concern over the recent loss of valuable lives who were martyred in a terrorist attack is a matter of great concern and should not be taken non seriously. “The government of India should make it clear to the country, especially the people of J&K, what the way forward is and how they are dealing with this situation. Do they believe in war or dialogue? As far as the People's Conference is concerned, we firmly believe that the constructive engagement for a lasting peace in the region is important and the only solution is a meaningful and result oriented dialogue process,” he said..