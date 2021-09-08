PC demands cold storage at Sopore Fruit Mandi, loan waiver for artisans

A statement of PC issued here said that while addressing a workers meeting at Hib Dangerpora in Rafiabad, Vakil demanded establishing a cold storage facility and a juice factory on modern lines with latest technology at Sopore Fruit Mandi to boost and rejuvenate the fruit industry which was on the verge of collapse.

In a separate statement, senior PC leader Khurshid Alam demanded a loan waiver for Kashmiri artisans. During a detailed meeting with PC President Sajad Gani Lone and General Secretary Imran Ansari, Alam urged the PC leadership to take up the matter with the government for waiving off loans of the artisans. He said that it was their obligation to ensure the welfare of these artisans.