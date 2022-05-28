PC demands comprehensive package to revive crippling apple industry

According to a press note, the demand was made by Former Minister and Senior Vice President of Peoples Conference Abdul Gani Vakil. He said the package should be for fruit (apple) growers who have been suffering maximum losses over the years due to natural calamities and political upheavals. Vakil said that the apple growers have been suffering due to natural calamities like hailstorm, wind storm, COVID 19, political problems that often leads to shutdown etc. "The apple industry is into tatters and needs a comprehensive package to revive so that growers can cope up with the losses. I make an appeal to Government of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this direction," he said.