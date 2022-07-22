PC demands justice for FAA aspirants

Srinagar, July 22: J&K Peoples Conference (PC) today censured the administration for scrapping the Finance Accounts Assistant (FAA) recruitment process and demanded immediate justice for aspirants who have qualified for the exams.
"It is a travesty of justice that selection list of Finance Accounts Assistant has been put on hold in the name of investigating irregularities in the recruitment process. If the administration fears irregularities in the process, they should identify and take action against those who are involved in the scam instead of scrapping the entire selection list and thereby trampling upon the future of deserving candidates. It seems by scrapping the recruitment process, the authorities are brushing the issue under the carpet", PC spokesperson Adnan Ashraf Mir said in a statement.
He said that J&K administration's attitude toward the demands of aspiring candidates is utterly insensitive and inconsiderate.
"Young girls and boys have been protesting on the streets from past so many days and yet this administration seems unmoved and unaffected. They have worked extremely hard to prepare for this examination however, the administration is pushing them to the wall by delaying publication of the final selection list. It is extremely unfortunate that young boys and girls are forced to come out on roads to demand justice", he added.
PC urged the LG administration to immediately take note of the demands of the protesting aspirants and ensure strict action is taken against those involved in the irregularities.