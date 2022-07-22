PC demands justice for FAA aspirants

"It is a travesty of justice that selection list of Finance Accounts Assistant has been put on hold in the name of investigating irregularities in the recruitment process. If the administration fears irregularities in the process, they should identify and take action against those who are involved in the scam instead of scrapping the entire selection list and thereby trampling upon the future of deserving candidates. It seems by scrapping the recruitment process, the authorities are brushing the issue under the carpet", PC spokesperson Adnan Ashraf Mir said in a statement.

He said that J&K administration's attitude toward the demands of aspiring candidates is utterly insensitive and inconsiderate.