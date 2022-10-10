PC demands Minimum Support Price for apple crop

Srinagar, Oct 10 : Peoples Conference Senior Vice President and former minister Abdul Gani Vakil today urged the government to bring the apple fruit under Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the larger benefit of the growers who often suffer losses.
Vakil stressed that it is the time to add apple fruit to the list of MSP and the central government must take concrete steps in this regard, a press note said. "Farmers have been running into losses. There is always uncertainty in the market and imported apple has further damaged the apple industry of Kashmir. The government must consider MSP for apple crop," Vakil said, adding, it is the only sustainable solution to save this industry.