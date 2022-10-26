PC demands regularisation of daily wagers, CIC operators

Sopore, Oct 26 : Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (PC) Senior Vice President and Former Minister Abdul Gani Vakil today said the government has failed to announce a comprehensive plan for mitigating the sufferings of daily wagers, casual labourers, CIC operators, anganwari workers, helpers and other classes of appointees working in different departments on an adhoc or contractual basis.
In a statement, he said that it is unfortunate that the current LG administration and the past governments assured them many times to mitigate their sufferings by regularising them, but nothing has been done in this direction till date and the government is acting as a mute spectator to their sufferings rather than mitigating them. "It is the responsibility of the administration to help these poor people in order to rehabilitate them by restoring their lives and livelihoods, especially as they are making their ends meet on daily earnings," Vakil added.
Vakil, while addressing a meeting of party workers in several areas of Rafiabad and Sopore, said it is these dailywagers who serve the people day and night, virtually making the departments functional, but it is unfortunate that these people have been left in the lurch.
The former minister also expressed surprise at how the administration has also neglected CIC operators working in RDD by giving a deaf ear to their demands, despite completion of all the codal formalities with regard to regularisation of CIC operators.
Vakil urged the government to take immediate steps to address the grievances of daily wagers, casual labourers, CIC operators, anganwari workers, and helpers and demanded their regularisation as early as possible so that they may get a sigh of relief .
Vakil also visited Tarzoo Sopore today, where one mosque and a few residential houses were burned to ashes due to a sudden fire mishap.
Vakil demanded immediate relief for the victims for the construction of their houses and the supply of free rations during this severe cold of winter, as the victims have become homeless and a huge loss has been caused to the affected people due to this unfortunate incident.