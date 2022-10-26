PC demands regularisation of daily wagers, CIC operators

In a statement, he said that it is unfortunate that the current LG administration and the past governments assured them many times to mitigate their sufferings by regularising them, but nothing has been done in this direction till date and the government is acting as a mute spectator to their sufferings rather than mitigating them. "It is the responsibility of the administration to help these poor people in order to rehabilitate them by restoring their lives and livelihoods, especially as they are making their ends meet on daily earnings," Vakil added.

Vakil, while addressing a meeting of party workers in several areas of Rafiabad and Sopore, said it is these dailywagers who serve the people day and night, virtually making the departments functional, but it is unfortunate that these people have been left in the lurch.