PC dissolves all central level posts of its youth body

Srinagar June 30: J&K Peoples Conference on Thursday dissolved all Central level posts of J&K Youth Peoples Confernce(JKYPC) in a bid to reorganise and reorient its youth body.
"In order to reorganise and reorient JKYPC towards the challenges of tomorrow, the party has decided that JKYPC needs to be revamped", a party spokesman said in a statement.
He said that as a first step, the party, after taking all stakeholders into confidence, has decided to dissolve all Central level posts of JKYPC.
"These would include the posts of President, Vice President and General Secretary. A fresh hierarchical structure will be announced soon", added the spokesman.